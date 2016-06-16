Ambassador: Iran does not adhere to double position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I think that in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Iran does not adhere to the double position. For many years, we adhere to a common position on this issue."

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen told reporters.

The diplomat said that Iran has always been with Azerbaijan in the international organizations: "Iran's principled policy is that the territorial integrity of countries, including Azerbaijan should be maintained. Iran supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

At the same time, we support the peaceful settlement of the conflict. We do not want another war in the region. It is not profitable also for the region itself."

Mohsen Pak Aayeen also expressed his attitude to thoughts of Iran’s different approach to the Nagorno-Karabakh and Palestinian conflicts: "The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is different from the Palestinian problem. Genocides and atrocities committed there by Israeli regime are more horrible compared to the events that took place in the Nagorno-Karabakh. Other difference is that for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the countries’ leaders have the talks. We hope that they will give the result. We do not believe in the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and such a prospect is impossible."