Ali Hasanov: Serious reforms are expected in Azerbaijan after referendum

Baku. 26 September. 'Serious reforms are expected in Azerbaijan after the referendum and the process has already begun'.

Report informs, Aide to Azerbaijani President on Socio-Political Affairs, Chief of the Department for Socio-Political Affairs Ali Hasanov told reporters.

He stressed that President Ilham Aliyev declared 2016 the year of reforms in the country: "Reforms have already begun. Of course, Azerbaijan was preparing for the post-oil era, however, we didn't expect this era so soon. President Ilham Aliyev has put forward an initiative to conduct prompt reforms. Currently, the reform package was adopted, the works have already begun. The country's all opportunities, administrative, economic, and human resources are being mobilized in this regard. Therefore, one of the main reasons for the referendum initiative is to conduct prompt economic reforms in Azerbaijan in post-oil period, establish effective management system and eliminate some mechanisms of governance".

A. Hasanov noted that however, on the one hand the referendum is related to the challenges arising from the development of Azerbaijan, on the other hand, is related to the tasks ahead: "Prompt management in economic, political and other fields is directed to avoid delay in the development of the country, to immediately coordinate the national economy to the post-oil era laws and requirements and ensure prosperity of the Azerbaijani people as a result".