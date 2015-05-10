Ali Hasanov: Modern state of Azerbaijan is the greatest masterpieces created by the national leader

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani people entirely celebrates the 92nd anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev and honors his memory.

The modern state of Azerbaijan is the greatest masterpieces created by the national leader.

Report informs, the Assistant to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic on Social and Political Issues Ali Hasanov said in an interview with journalists.

Ali Hasanov said that while there is the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, the soul of the great leader will rise together with these people and the state: "Therefore, today's event, along with the beginning of the last celebrations of the Victory Day, turned into nation-wide activities related to the commemoration of national leader."