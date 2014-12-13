Ali Hasanov:Internal society administration is impossible without opposite activity of political parties

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Current government of Azerbaijan has been always ready for the dialogue since its existence and operated with atmosphere of a dialogue. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated many times that, we do not imagine Azerbaijan only with economic well-being, economic reforms and economic growth, at the same time, political reforms in the country must be continuously implemented," the head of the Department of Social and Political Issues of the Presidential Administration Ali Hasanov said in meeting with a group of opposition parties, Report informs.

The control and political systems of our government should be improved. The process of modernization is not only the change of the country's image in economic, social and other areas, but also it consists of the application and implementation of political reforms politically proven and tested around the world, he says.

A. Hasanov noted that the internal administration of Azerbaijani society is impossible without press, freedom of speech and information, the participation of civil society institutions and opponent activities of political parties:"Therefore, we constantly held meeting with press, political parties, non-governmental organizations several times. Today's meeting was realized at the initiative of a group of opposition parties. I think, we will exchange views on the issues put forward by the parties and listen the thoughts and summarize them. As the representative of the government of Azerbaijan, I will deliver the results to the related structures, Presidential Administration and President of Azerbaijan Mr.Ilham Aliyev." A. Hasanov stated that the authorities working together with political parties, civil society institutions become stronger:" If the processes taking place in the country are approached from one point of view, developing without opponents becomes a weak point of the government. Therefore, as a representative of the Azerbaijani government, we have always been open to constructive dialogue with political opponents and will be in the future too."