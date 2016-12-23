Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijan prepares not only for wave of reforms, but development boom and great changes

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan prepares for new leap. I believe this leap will become an embodiment of new economic reforms prepared by President Ilham Aliyev”.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov stated in his article published in Azerbaijan newspaper.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s phased and spiral-shaped development is an important integral part of objective laws of historical evolution: “History of development of all nations and countries can be presented as an obvious proof of this conception. Of course, Azerbaijan is not an exclusion, and it had and will have various phases of development. Every phase of evolution, mobilizing all internal resources to achieve determined objectives, necessitates to transfer to the next phase. I think that the development phase of Azerbaijan started in 2004 has received a social order to transfer to new phase accompanied with new goals. This is stipulated by successful completion of previous cycle, determination of new development goals and changing internal and international climate. More than one year our country lives in the atmosphere of reforms. Conception of reforms is developed and sustainably implemented with initiative and immediate leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Considering the scope, scale, goal and importance of set objectives of the process, it is reasonable to entitle it a second phase of reforms”.

A.Ahmadov noted that, the second wave reforms is a logical consequence of Azerbaijan’s stable and sustainable development during past 13 years and serves the objective of entering new phase: “That’s why previous achievements serve as a strong foundation for movement towards new goals, at the same time, initial and new stages of reforms are considered as phases of single economic development strategy. The main objective of new reforms is transferring our country to new phase of development and raising to higher level. Political course expressed in President Ilham Aliyev’s thesis “Azerbaijani people deserve a better life” in its substance must be considered as ideological basis of second wave of reforms.

According to him, changed reference point of resource basis for implemented reforms in current situation must be regarded as one of distinguishing features of it: “The funds concentrated as a result of implementation of oil strategy served as a main resource basis for previous stage. In other words, oil factor was a driving force of development and its efficient use in line with interests of the country and prosperity of people was the main objective. Today we consider different factors as resource basis for reforms, in other words, economic diversification is set as a priority. Among objectives of new reforms strategy set forth by President Ilham Aliyev, new level of economic liberalization attracts attention. Beside additional guaranties for development of entrepreneurship, it also embodies deeper liberalization of banking and credit system. The implemented set of measures will enable establishment of market economy in the country with all its parameters, which in its turn will bolster economic development”.

Deputy prime minister noted that one of main features of second phase of reforms is improvement of management and conduction of necessary optimization aiming at agile management system: “It envisages wide range of novelties from cutting management expenditures to introduction of innovative patterns. Achieving prompt decision-making, eliminating irrelevant procrastination and other negative cases, strengthening control over execution, as well as objectives featuring social order are main goals.

Another point featuring second phase of reform policies initiated by President Ilham Aliyev must also be underlined. It is presented to the society as deep reforms. The president having entitled current development as ‘deep reforms’ is an obvious proof of its attention to the process. The fact of implementation of reforms not only with initiative, but also under immediate leadership of President Ilham Aliyev can be considered as an extra guaranty for success of second reform wave. Azerbaijan is at the starting point of another road of big changes. Our country prepares not only for reforms, but for new wave of great development and big changes. Without any doubt, as it was in previous decade, Azerbaijan will again surprise the world with new miracle. National leader Heydar Aliyev’s ideas and President Ilham Aliyev’s strong leadership skills, his desire and ability to serve his nation are the best guaranty for this objective. Every country in the world is known with its history, past, culture, development indicators and of course its leader. Azerbaijan is proud that Ilham Aliyev is its leader!”.