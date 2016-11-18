Presidential Aide: Azerbaijan is considered most important and perspective country of region

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is considered the most important and perspective country of the region from geopolitical point of view."

Report informs, Aide to Azerbaijani President on Social and Political Affairs, Head of the Social and Political Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor Ali Hasanov, said during his scientific report at today's meeting of the ANAS Presidium on the topic of realities and prospects of Azerbaijan's geopolitical development.

According to him, main values of geopolitical characteristics stipulate both Azerbaijan's cooperation for international community and existing internal development.

A.Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan distinguishes among the South Caucasus countries for its natural wealth and human condition: "Azerbaijan's geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the South Caucasus and prospects are absolutely incomparable with other countries. That's why, Armenia has been isolated from all regional and transnational projects and suffering severe socio-economic crisis. This country fully depends on Russia and almost has no separate geopolitical and geo-economic role.

Azerbaijan has provided its security in many areas, in whole or in part, for its rate of self-sufficiency.

A large part of income-generating opportunities in Georgia are directly connected with Azerbaijan. Georgia fully depends on Russia and Azerbaijan to ensure its energy security. Therefore, in any regional issues in the South Caucasus, Georgia and Armenia are unable to withstand competition with Azerbaijan due to their weak geopolitical and geo-economic opportunities. Azerbaijan can only be compared to leading former Soviet Union countries as Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan for all its geopolitical and geo-economic parameters."