Agenda of Milli Majlis's next meeting announced

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/Agenda of Milli Majlis's (Azerbaijani Parliament) plenary meeting, which will be held on February 12 has been announced.

Report was told by the parliament's spokesman Akif Tavakkuloghlu, discussion of 7 issues has been entered into agenda.

According to him, document 'On annual report of authority, carrying out administrative control over activity of municipalities', draft law 'On approval of joint declaration of the President of Azerbaijan Republic and the President of the Republic of Belarus' as well as contract 'On socio-economic cooperation between Azerbaijan Republic and Belarusian Republic till 2025' and draft law on approval its program will be reviewed in the meeting.

In addition, amendments to law 'On road transport' and review of draft law 'On changes to the list of municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan' added to law 'On municipal territories and lands' has been entered into the agenda. Draft law 'On licenses and permits' will also be discussed at the second reading.

At the same time, MPs will discuss new draft law 'On antidumping, compensation and protection measures' at the first reading.