Agenda of first meeting of Mili Majlis spring session declared

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of first plenary meeting of Mili Majlis spring session was declared.

Report was told by the parliament's spokesman Akif Tavakkuloghlu, discussion of 16 issues has been entered into agenda of the first meeting, to be held on February 1.

According to him, issues on reorganization of Milli Majlis Disciplinary and Calculation commissions, approval of new members of committees as well as of legislative action plan of the parliament's 2016 spring session will be reviewed in the meeting.

In addition, ratification of intergovernmental agreements signed between Azerbaijan and several countries entered into the agenda.

In the meeting, changes and amendments to law 'On Police', 'On Operational-Search Activity' as well as to Migration Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Administrative Offences Code as well as to several laws will be considered.