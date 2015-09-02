A woman appointed as minister in Nakhchivan AR

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (AR) Vasif Talibov has signed a decree on the appointment of the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs, under the order, Natavan Tofig gizi Gadimova appointed Minister of Culture and Tourism of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Up to date N.Gadimova served as Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Nakhchivan AR.

The previous Minister of Culture and Tourism Sarvan Ibrahimov was relieved of his duties last month.