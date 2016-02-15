​A new bill tabled in Milli Majlis

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Parliament's Legal Policy and State Building Committee tabled a new draft law "On social control".

Report informs, the project aims to ensuring effective implementation of legislation acts, responsibilities and functions of central and local executive bodies and their officials, as well as to protect the interests of citizens and legal persons, regulating relations in ensuring transparency and accountability in the public control implementation.

The law does not limit implementation of other forms of social control.

Individuals violating the law will carry administrative responsibility in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offences.

If the bill is approved and adopted by the National Assembly it will enter into force on June 1.