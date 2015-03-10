 Top
    8 per cent of advertising time on TV and radio air to be allocated for social ads

    The exact time of social advertisements was determined on TV and radio

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, 8 per cent of advertising time on TV and radio will be allocated for social ads.

    This was stated by the member of the Committee on Economic Policy of the Milli Majlis Vahid Ahmadov during the second reading of the committee of the Law On Advertising.

    It is noteworthy that in the current legislation, the figure is 5%.

    He added that in the draft law reflected the definition of social advertising, clarifying the procedure for the preparation and dissemination of social advertising.

