    Up to date 665 people appealed to participate in parliamentary elections

    508 have already handed over the petitions

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ 665 people turned to electoral districts so far to participate in parliamentary elections, from which 508 have already handed over subscription lists from parties, 25 - out of the blocks, and 3 people from action groups".

    Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said today.

    According to him, 508 petitions have already handed over.

    M.Panahov added that, 96 people turned to observe the elections.The candidacy of 86 of them has been put forward on their own initiative, and 9 by NGOs.

