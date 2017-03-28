30 pardon orders signed in Azerbaijan in last 14 years

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ 30 pardon orders have been signed in Azerbaijan in the last 14 years.

Report informs citing "Azərbaycan" (Azerbaijan) newspaper.

The article states that on March 16 this year, on the eve of Novruz holiday, President Ilham Aliyev signed another pardon order. It was the 30th pardon order signed by the head of state in the last 14 years.

The last order referred to 423 convicts.412 of them were released from the unserved part of their prison sentence. Moreover, penalty of one of the two convicts sentenced to life imprisonment reduced to 25 years, the other to 15. One person, who sentenced to life imprisonment and vacated, was released. Four people were freed from the remainder of the conditional sentence, one person was freed from the remainder of the correctional labor and three people were freed from the penalty in the form of a fine.

Previous pardon orders usually referred to maximum 150 prisoners.