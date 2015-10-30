Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ 135 candidates to compete for 45 posts in elections to Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly. 44 of them are candidates of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), and 46 are candidates of the opposition parties

Report was told by the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (AR), Maharram Gasimov.

He noted that 44 of them are candidates of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), 46 are candidates of the opposition parties, and other 45 are independent candidates."

M.Gasimov noted that the elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan were registered 29 candidates from 7 constituencies of Nakhchivan AR.

He stated that, the number of voters in Nakhchivan is 268 463 people: "137 454 of them are women, 131 009 men. 4799 voters to attend the elections first time. Compared with the municipal elections in 2014 the number of voters increased by 2033 man."

M.Gasimov added that, in Nakhchivan created 292 open and 24 closed polling stations for the elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Supreme Assembly (Majlis) of Nakhchivan.