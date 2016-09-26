116-year-old resident of Aghdash region casts ballot - PHOTO

Aghdash. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest resident of Aghdash region has participated in the referendum.

Shirvan bureau of Report informs, resident of Aghdash's Leki settlement, Yusifova Saadat Gurban, born in 1900, exercised her right of vote. Commission members took portable ballot box to the house of the voter, who is registered at the polling station No.30 of Goychay-Agdash constituency No.89.

Chairman of Goychay-Agdash DEC No.89 Nizam Maharramov told Report that 4 voters over the age of 100 have been registered at the constituency.

The oldest is 116-year-old resident of Leki settlement of Aghdash region Yusifova Saadat Gurban said: "Necessary conditions were created for elderly and sick voters. Portable ballot boxes are sent to their houses."