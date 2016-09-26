111 year-old resident of Lankaran region casts ballot - PHOTO

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ 111 year-old resident of Lankaran city exercised her vote right.

Southern bureau of Report informs, Akhundova Shabika Farkhad, a resident of Boladi village is registered at the polling station No.28 in Lankaran-Masalli Constituency Election Commission No 75.

In order to help Sh.Akhundova to participate in voting portable box from polling station delivered to her address.

Sh.Akhundova, who takes part in all votes prayed for the referendum to be beneficial to our people.