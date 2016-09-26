 Top
    Close photo mode

    111 year-old resident of Lankaran region casts ballot - PHOTO

    She prayed for the referendum to be beneficial to the Azerbaijani people

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ 111 year-old resident of Lankaran city exercised her vote right.

    Southern bureau of Report informs, Akhundova Shabika Farkhad, a resident of Boladi village is registered at the polling station No.28 in Lankaran-Masalli Constituency Election Commission No 75.

    In order to help Sh.Akhundova to participate in voting portable box from polling station delivered to her address.

    Sh.Akhundova, who takes part in all votes prayed for the referendum to be beneficial to our people.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi