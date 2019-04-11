 Top

1 year pass since Ilham Aliyev's re-election as President

It has already been a year since the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018.

Report informs that reforms have been carried out in various spheres, labor pensions, minimum wage, scholarships and allowances have been increased in the country over the past year. The visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First vice-president Mehriban Aliyeva to see the 10 millionth citizen, their meeting with culture and art figures, visits to the quake-stricken areas and other steps captured special public sympathy.

The package of social reforms initiated by Ilham Aliyev promoted important steps that played a significant role in raising the welfare of 3 million people. The structural reforms, optimization of activity of the state structures, as well as the judicial and legal reforms have and will keep on having a positive effect of the entire 10 million-strong population of the country.

