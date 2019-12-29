Well-known Georgian politicians congratulate Azerbaijani people on Solidarity Day - VİDEO

December 31, 2019 is the 30th anniversary of the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis.

Report informs that well-known Georgian politicians have congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Solidarity Day.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze: ‘I congratulate Azerbaijani people. 30 years are not a short period. I wish peace and tranquility, spiritual comfort.

Azerbaijan is our strategic partner, relations between our peoples and states are very significant. I am sure that our relations will deepen, and our friendship will strengthen in the future years. This is important for both countries.’

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze

Head of International Relations Department at Georgia's Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA) Mariam Lashkhi: ‘I’d like to greet Azerbaijani people and our friends, and congratulate them on their Solidarity Day. I wish you an economic power.

Azerbaijan has always been an economic partner of Georgia, and I’d like our cooperation in innovation and technology field to be strengthened more and jointly build an economy based on knowledge.’

Head of International Relations Department at Georgia's Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA) Mariam Lashkhi

Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze: ‘December 31 is the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis. Using an opportunity, I’d like to congratulate the strategic partner and friend state.

As you know, the relations between our countries are dynamically developing in terms of policy, trade, and economy, and culture and the humanitarian field. We are linked by a significant project, as well as the friendship between the diasporas. This holiday is celebrated not only in Azerbaijan but also in the world, including Georgia. We join this holiday and wish our friend Azerbaijan success in our joint projects and efforts.’

The Chair of the Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee of the Parliament, Sofo Kiladze: ‘I congratulate Azerbaijanis on this remarkable day!

Today, we do our best for the protection of the right of Azerbaijanis in Georgia. We are proud of centuries-long friendship, which ties us and Azerbaijanis living here. We’ll try this friendship to continue for years and centuries.

Of course, interstate relations are essential. Georgia and Azerbaijan are good partners, and we do our best to protect these relations comprehensively and internationally so that our states should closely cooperate in all areas.’

Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee Irakli Sesiashvili: ‘I congratulate brother Azerbaijani people on their Solidarity Day. I wish peace and stability, rapid development, and progress. We are proud of our friendship, past between our nations. We have a feeling and an expectation that our friendship will deepen in the future. There are good relations between our counterparts and governments, and this is a good ground for the continuation of active works for peace and stability.’

Chairwoman of the Environmental Protection Committee of the Parliament Nino Tsilosani: ‘We congratulate Azerbaijani people on the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis! Solidarity is a basis for the establishment of relations among the people. As a neighbor and friend state, we are tied with Azerbaijan not only by business and strategic relations but also tolerant history of our peoples. I congratulate all Azerbaijanis on this day and wish them peace and prosperity.’