President of Jordanian Senate will arrive in Baku

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by President of the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Faisal Akef Al- Fayez will pay a visit to Baku.

Report informs, press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan has said.

According to state committee, President of Senate will attend the Fifth Global Forum supported by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The delegation includes former prime ministers of Jordan Taher al-Masri, Abdelraouf al-Rawabdeh and Abdelsalam al-Majali.

Jordan was also represented by large delegation in the II, III and IV Global Baku forums.

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Prime Minister Taher al-Masri also attended the center's high-Level meeting in Egypt in January.

A number of current and former presidents, prime ministers from 50 countries, including more than 200 guests - prominent public and political figures, scientists and experts are expected to attend the Fifth Global Baku Forum, March 16-17.