President Igor Dodon awards the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Moldova Igor Dodon received the public organizations representatives of national minorities living in the country.

Report informs, Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova Vugar Novruzov and active member of organization Muharib Allahverdiyev have attended the meeting.

The event has mulled economic and political situation in the country and initiatives of ethnic citizens. President Dodon said the initiatives of ethnic people in all fields will be reviewed and the proposals will be taken into account. Igor Dodon presented honorable diplomas of the Republic of Moldova to the several public associations of national minorities.

President Igor Dodon presented the honorable diploma of Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova to Vugar Novruzov.