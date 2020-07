Over 400 Azerbaijanis treated for COVID-19 in Russian hospitals

412 Azerbaijanis with positive coronavirus receive treatment in 15 regions of Russia, 74 of those infected are in intensive care, a source at the Russian Health Ministry told Report.

According to the provided data, the most infected among our compatriots are in Murmansk and Moscow.

Statistics of people who contracted COVID-19 are as follows:

Samara - 9 people (2 people in intensive care)

Novosibirsk - 36 people.

Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Nefteyugansk - 40 people (6 people in intensive care)

Stavropol Krai – 11 people.

Mari El Republic - 8 people (1 person in intensive care)

Ulyanovsk - 4 people

Kirov - 13 people (2 people in intensive care)

Saint Petersburg - 41 people (15 people in intensive care

Murmansk - 105 people (23 people in intensive care)

Moscow - 74 people (13 people in intensive care)

Nizhny Novgorod – 36 people (8 people in intensive care)

Tver Oblast - 9 people