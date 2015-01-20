Number of Azerbaijani community's representatives in UAE increased twice

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of representatives of the Azerbaijani doubled in recent years. Report informs referring to "Gulf News", it was stated by Azerbaijan's Consul General in Dubai, Parviz Ismayilzade. According to him, our compatriots prefer the United Arab Emirates among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It is particular for some factors, especially for "providing excellent conditions for the establishment of business".

"The community had about 3.5 thousand people in 2010. The number of community representatives reached 7 thousands for four years," Consul General stated.

Currently, most Azerbaijanis gathered in Dubai and work in various fields, including international banking, oil and gas, trade and commercial sectors.