Moscow hosts 6th forum of Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 6th forum of Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR) titled "AMOR: for worthy future of young people" has got underway at Moscow International Business Center.

Report informs, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chairperson of AMOR Leyla Aliyeva attended the forum. The forum will feature a meeting to hear reports on the activities of the organization and conduct elections.

The forum, which bringst together AMOR`s regional activists, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and representatives of youth organizations in Russia, will focus on a broad range of topics, including "Azerbaijan and calls for new era", "IDEA - one world, one future", "Be Ambassador for justice", "Development of tourism and ethnography as means of patriotic and moral and ethical education of youth", "Career development of young people: business and way to success".

The forum will also feature a large concert program of Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.