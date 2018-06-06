Illegal tourist visit from Poland to Nagorno-Karabakh prevented

© Report

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Youth Council in Poland and Warsaw Azerbaijanis Union functioning under it, Vrochlav Azerbaijanis Union, the Katowice Azerbaijanis Union (KAB) and Lodz Azerbaijanis Union have protested strictly against “Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak” tourism company for its tourist visit to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report was informed by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, as a result, the illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has been postponed.

It was noted that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland played a great role on solving problem.

Representatives of Azerbaijani Youth Council in Poland said that the Azerbaijanis living in Poland have shown great solidarity in this issue and will continue their activities in this direction: "We will convey historical truth to the Polish public".

Notably, “Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak” company officially informed the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland about the cancellation of the trips to Nagorno-Karabakh.