House of Azerbaijan opened in Germany

At the initiative and with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azerbaijani houses are established in foreign cities and put into use by our compatriots living abroad.

Report informs citing the State Committee that such a house began to function on December 24 in the German capital Berlin.

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany Ramin Hasanov, members of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis of Germany, Diaspora activists, our compatriots, public and media representatives attend the event.

Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov noted that December 24 marks a significant day for Azerbaijanis - the birthday of President Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated the president and stressed the country's achievements over the past years.

Muradov stressed the importance of Azerbaijani Houses and said that these places are open to anyone who loves our state and people, and prioritizes our national interests: "The Houses of Azerbaijan are places of support, meetings, and discussions for our compatriots. I hope that these houses will play a serious and important role in creating a network of our compatriots abroad, in the direction of their unity. Our unity, laid down by the creation of coordination councils, will be strengthened even more."

Following the speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov, Chairman of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis of Germany Yashar Musayev, and others congratulated the head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday. The speakers stressed that Azerbaijan is a place of peace and stability. The opening of the House of Azerbaijan abroad on such a significant day indicates "an example of great attention and care for compatriots living abroad."

The event continued with a mugham concert.