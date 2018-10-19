Heads of diaspora organizations in Turkey arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation of representatives of NGO, Diaspora representatives and journalists headed by Chairman of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation Seyfettin Ayakyayin have visited the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Report reports citing the State Committee that the work of the Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Turkey, the prospects of joint activity of the diaspora in both countries and other issues were discussed at the meeting.

Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov said Turkey's support for Azerbaijan's struggle for freedom extended 100 years ago continues today.

Muradov said that fraternal relations between the two peoples are also manifested in the activities of diaspora organizations.

The leaders of diaspora organizations and journalists, represented in the delegation, stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is also a problem for Turkey.

He was informed about the work carried out on the way to bring the Azerbaijani reality to the world community and Turkey and discussed issues of expanding cooperation in this direction.