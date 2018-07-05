 Top
    Fuad Muradov warns Armenian diaspora organizations

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Сhairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov  warned Armenian diaspora organizations.

    Report informs, the chairman of the committee said that Armenians "should abandon their dirty actions".

    According to him, Armenians are causing sabotage against Azerbaijan in their countries: "Therefore, diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan should unite, Azerbaijani lands are occupied by Armenia. They should know that we will hit them in the near future."

