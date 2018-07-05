Fuad Muradov warns Armenian diaspora organizations

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6cefd06c84a18739047efb96df0a33ff/ed94d348-c51f-4eab-b82b-8bd80eafde22_292.jpg

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Сhairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov warned Armenian diaspora organizations.

Report informs, the chairman of the committee said that Armenians "should abandon their dirty actions".

According to him, Armenians are causing sabotage against Azerbaijan in their countries: "Therefore, diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan should unite, Azerbaijani lands are occupied by Armenia. They should know that we will hit them in the near future."