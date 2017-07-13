 Top
    Employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora awarded - LIST

    President Ilham Aliyev signed an order

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, following persons were awarded for the contribution to establishment of the Azerbaijani diaspora:

    With the "Taraggi Medal"

    Humbatov Sureddin Mammadhuseyn

    Gasimov Kyavus Safa

    Mammadov Ilham Haji

    Valiyev Javanshir Inqlab

    With the medal for "Distinguished civil service"

    Kerimova Nushaba Rahim

    Tabrizli Arzu Sirus

    Zahidova Laden Vahab

    By another order of the Azerbaijani President, Gurbanov Nariman Ahmadagha was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Civil Servant" for his contribution to establishment of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

