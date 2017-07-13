Employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora awarded - LIST

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, following persons were awarded for the contribution to establishment of the Azerbaijani diaspora:

With the "Taraggi Medal"

Humbatov Sureddin Mammadhuseyn

Gasimov Kyavus Safa

Mammadov Ilham Haji

Valiyev Javanshir Inqlab

With the medal for "Distinguished civil service"

Kerimova Nushaba Rahim

Tabrizli Arzu Sirus

Zahidova Laden Vahab

By another order of the Azerbaijani President, Gurbanov Nariman Ahmadagha was awarded the honorary title of "Honored Civil Servant" for his contribution to establishment of the Azerbaijani diaspora.