Emil Mirzayev: I aim to enter Swedish parliament and lobby Azerbaijani interests

Kiev. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Swedish Azerbaijanis Congress will nominate for Swedish parliament in 2018 elections.

Report informs, Elmir Mirzayev said.

He was included in the list of proportional candidates from Democrat Party that will be confirmed in December 2017.

“I aim to enter Swedish parliament and to lobby Azerbaijani interests,” he told.

E.Mirzayev was nominated as back-up candidate in 2014 parliamentary elections.

Notably, E-Mirzayev lives in Sweden since 2004 and was accepted to citizenship in 2007. He functions as chairman of Swedish Azerbaijanis Congress since 2010.