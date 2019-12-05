 Top

Chairman of State Committee: Azerbaijani textbooks to be distributed to foreign countries starting next year

Azerbaijani textbooks to be distributed to foreign countries

"The State Committee on Work with Diaspora will launch distribution of special textbooks in the Azerbaijani language for Azerbaijanis living abroad starting next year,” Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said at a press conference held at the head office of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

According to him, textbooks will be sent to all countries where Azerbaijanis live: "We issued a very successful edition. I hope these textbooks will give positive results."

Notably, textbooks have been submitted to the Ministry of Education for consideration.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi