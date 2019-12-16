Azerbaijani Scientists Diaspora established in Paris

The Azerbaijani Scientists Diaspora has been established in Paris with the steering support of Association Dialogue France-Azerbaïdjan (ADFA) and the support of Azerbaijani embassy in France and the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund.

According to Report's French bureau, the event, held at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani embassy in France, was attended by Master and Doctoral students studying in different areas at the French universities, as well as young Azerbaijanis, who already have a doctoral degree and are engaged with scientific research.

The event was opened by ADFA President, Dr. Gunel Safarova, who spoke about the rules of preparation of joint projects with the use of e-portals of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and Fund of Assistance to Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund.

Azerbaijani ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev, who took the floor, stressed the importance of establishing the scientific diaspora. He made proposals and recommendations related to the organization of the scientific diaspora to the young people. Mustafayev voiced readiness to provide every assistance towards expanding publications about Azerbaijan in the libraries of the French universities.

Participants in the event further exchanged views and voiced proposals on the structure, duties, obligations, charter and strategy of the scientists diaspora in France. The young people unanimously supported the creation of the Scientists Diaspora and expressed their views regarding the importance of creating an Association in this area and preparing an electronic scientific magazine.

Details were provided about the Azerbaijani Scientists Diaspora information system developed by the IT Institute of ANAS and the Azerbaijani student organizations in France.

In conclusion, it was decided to hold such meetings regularly in order to define the plan of actions.