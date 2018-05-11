Azerbaijan-US Cultural Center protested attending in Helsinki Commission

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan-US Cultural Center issued a statement on the declaration of US Helsinki Commission regarding the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

According to the information given by press service of State Committee on Work with Diaspora to Report, declaration has been sent to US Congress.

The declaration said that the statement about Azerbaijan threatens security in the region. It was noted that, compared to other countries, there is no political prisoner in Azerbaijan, more than 70 percent of Azerbaijani citizens are Internet users and Internet is free in Azerbaijan.

It is also said in the declaration that, Azerbaijan, which is located in a difficult geopolitical area in the region, is a country of stability and security, is pursuing an independent policy based on the will of its people. Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country is rapidly developing in all directions. The rule of law, fundamental rights and freedoms and the freedom of the press are completely provided in the Republic of Azerbaijan. "In this sense, these steps against the President of Azerbaijan are a great regret for us," the statement said.