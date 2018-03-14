6th Global Baku Forum starts on March 15

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The 6th Global Baku Forum, which is considered one of the most prestigious forums in the Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the South Caucasus, will start on March 15.

Report informs, heads of states and government of several countries, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will attend the forum.

The forum is supported by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will deliver a speech at a session titled “Power: Great Powers and Others”.

The event will also be attended by President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of the Republic of Mauritius Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall, presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of more than 10 countries are expected to attend the forum.

At the same time, about 500 guests, including former heads of state and government, members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center. heads of international organizations, well-known public and political figures, academics will attend the event.

The 7th International Book Summit will also be held on March 18-19.

The conference will focus on the issues of peace and security in the Middle East, the current geopolitical situation in Balkans, the growing role of youth in social and political life in modern times.