World famous yoga master to give a lecture at the Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Indian yoga master and mystic Sadhguru will give a lecture at the Heydar Aliyev Center for the first time on November 10.

Report informs citing Center that his lecture will be devoted to "Inner Engineering: Technologies For Wellbeing".

"Inner Engineering: The Techniques of Morality" is a comprehensive system arising from ancient yoga science to have deep and lasting personal transformation. It is a method of combining human body, mind, emotions and energy at peak level and complete harmony, it does not require any physical training or yoga knowledge, it is possible to integrate this technique into any lifestyle.

During the lecture means to control body and emotions, the internal energy of a person will be discussed, and the yoga master will answer the questions of the audience.

The signing ceremony and sale of Sadhguru's new book will also be held within the event.