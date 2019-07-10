Abulfas Garayev: We should not rely only on inclusion of Sheki on UNESCO World Heritage List

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/5539841c7285a3a65a67dd5dd1e09e1e/e58f3489-ce08-4c5c-ae91-88490d9e762f_292.jpg

"This session has caused great interest in Azerbaijan. This event should not be regarded as an ordinary case, since it demands struggle and competition. If we did not have experience, such event would not be held in our country.”

Report informs that Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said at a press conference on the results of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

The minister noted that the people who came to Baku within the framework of this session are well-known people of their country: "They are famous experts. The guests toured around the city and visited the historical places. The situation in the country has created a positive impression, and the foreign media also covered this session, UNESCO website also broadcasted the session from beginning till the end. The commission viewed 166 locations during this period and discussed their current situation. 32 of them were new nominations. We succeeded inclusion of Sheki on the World Heritage List. We should not rely only on this event, as international rules should be respected. The process should be controlled in the future. Every year the commission comes to assess the situation. "