Vitali Klitschko comments on Russia's participation in Eurovision 2017

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Participation of the Russian in Eurovision song contest in Kyiv is politicized".

Report informs, Head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitaliy Klitschko told reporters in Baku.

"As for Russian participation in the contest, it is not within our competencies. Unfortunately, the issue is politicized. Each country has its own laws, which shall not be violated. The Russian side has the opportunity to select another performer, which hasn't violated the Ukrainian laws. Regarding political nature of the issue, unfortunately, Russia selected that performer, being aware that mentioned singer violated the laws", V.Klitschko said.