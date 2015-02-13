UK-based publishers Business Outlook produce investment guide "Leading Edge Azerbaijan 2015"

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Business Outlook published a new investment guide entitled "Leading Edge Azerbaijan 2015", Report informs.

'The name Azerbaijan evokes images of the exotic, but until recently was a relatively unknown country. However, increasing pipeline diplomacy has transformed this republic in the Caucasus into a key player in Europe’s quest for energy security and an increasingly important trade and security partner in Europe' the guide reads.

'Under the leadership of current President Ilham Aliyev, priority has been given to turn oil capital into human capital, with ICT, infrastructure and education at the forefront of the government’s agenda. To date this has resulted in a tripling in GDP, a profound reduction in poverty, a ranking of 39th out of 144 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report as well as remaining 1st among CIS countries for four years in a row', the publication states.



