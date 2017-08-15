Thailand princess presents book to Azerbaijan’s National History Museum

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Princess of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and representatives of the Kingdom, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, have visited the National History Museum of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the Museum that at the meeting, scientific employee of the museum Saida Hamzayabova gave detailed information about different periods of Azerbaijan’s history and responded to the guests’ questions.

The princess presented her book entitled “Along the way of splendor” to the museum.

Afterwards, the guests familiarized themselves with the museum’s exhibits.