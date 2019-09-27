Strasbourg hosts mugham night on occasion of the 650 anniversary of Nasimi

On September 26 Qarabag mugham group performed a concert dedicated to the 650th anniversary of Imaddin Nasimi and the 25th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO in Strasbourg, France.

French bureau of Report informs that officials of the Council of Europe, diplomatic missions, local academic and public circles, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community in France attended the concert, which was organized jointly by the permanent mission of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe and the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO in the ancient Church of Saint-Pierre-le-Jeune in Strasbourg.

Opening the ceremony, permanent representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe Fahraddin Ismayilov informed the audience about the great poetry of Nasimi, his invaluable contribution to the Azerbaijani literature.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov, young singer Sadaf Budaqova, Honored artists Elchin Hashimov (tar), Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Kamran Karimov (naghara (drum)) played mugham based on Nasimi's compositions.