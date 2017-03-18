"Spring Colors" exhibition dedicated to Novruz holiday opened in Tbilisi

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition called "Spring Colors" opened at Mirza Fatali Akhundov Museum of Azerbaijan Culture in Tbilisi.

Report’s Georgian bureau informs, artifacts, carpets, musical instruments are displayed in exhibition that reflect Azerbaijani culture, art, history, and in particular, Novruz holiday.

Director of the museum Leyla Aliyeva opened the event and then the First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia Elchin Mammadov congratulated participants on behalf of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov. He briefed on Novruz holiday saying that symbolizing the coming of spring, Novruz is holiday of friendship, equality and abundance.

The exhibition took place with the support of the Georgian Ministry of Culture, Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia and SOCAR.