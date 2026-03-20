Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Spring arrives in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 18:45
    Spring arrives in Azerbaijan

    Spring officially arrived in Azerbaijan on March 20 at 6:45:53 p.m. local time, marking the vernal equinox when day and night are approximately equal.

    According to Report, the Sun rises due east and sets due west as it crosses the equator along the ecliptic, moving from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox signals the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

    This year, the season of spring will last 92 days, 17 hours, 38 minutes, and 28 seconds.

    In the 21st century, the spring equinox falls on March 19 twenty times, March 20 seventy-eight times, and March 21 only twice.

    Novruz holiday
    Azərbaycana yaz fəsli daxil olub
    В Азербайджане наступила весна

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