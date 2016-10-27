 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku to host Seventh European Film Festival in November

    The event will feature 19 films of EU countries and an Azerbaijani movie

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Seventh European Film Festival to be held in Baku on November 3-12.

    Report informs, during the press conference on the opening of the film festival, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said 19 films of various genres reflecting the European culture will be shown in the festival.

    The ambassador noted the entrance to the film festival is free, also there will be a competition during the festival.

    The winner will be able to participate at the Berlin Film Festival in February. This year the festival will open movies of Spain and Greece. During the event, organized by the European Union mission in Azerbaijan and accredited in embassies of the EU countries films of famous directors from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania , Spain, Sweden and the UK will be shown.

    Also on November 12, as part of the event  an Azerbaijani movie Red Garden (2016) will be presented to the audience. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi