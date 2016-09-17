Romanian city elected European Capital of Culture 2021

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian city of Timisoara elected European Capital of Culture 2021.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Chairman of the EU's jury of experts Steve Green said at a press conference at the National Library of Romania.

On September 15-16 was held the final selection of the candidate cities with participation of Baia Mare, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Notably, Timisoara will play host to 10-15 thousand cultural events in 2021.