    Program of Hungarian Days in Baku announced

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Program of "Hungarian Days" to be held on March 16-17 in Bakupublished. Report informs citing the Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan, a number of scientific and cultural events are planned to be held in this regard. Events will begin on March 16 with Book presentation: Imre Madách "Tragedy of Man" in Azeri translations.

    Also Parallels in Hungarian-Azeri music will be discussed, concert of Hungarian musicians and dancers to be held. In addition, there will be a tasting of Hungarian dishes and a fashion show. The next day, seminars dedicated to turcologists Bekir Sıtkı Çobanzâde and György Hazai, discussion of „Woven in Hungary” - A look at the contemporary Hungarian art of textile gobelin will be held. 

    The events will end with exhibition of Ferenc Eisenhut’s (1857-1903) paintings and a concert of the Hungarian State Folk Ensemble.

    Entrance to most events is free.

