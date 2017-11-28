President Ilham Aliyev opens Tartar Museum of History and Local Lore

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new building of Tartat Museum of History and Local Lore.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

The President was informed that construction of the new building of the museum started last year. The two-storey museum houses two exhibition halls. The museum features a total of 2,000 exhibits highlighting Azerbaijan`s rich history, traditions and culture. There is also a photo section here depicting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s visits to Tartar district. The museum also has a 40-seat conference hall.