Presentation of electronic portal of “The State Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage Elements of Azerbaijan” held

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the electronic portal of the State Register of Intangible Cultural Heritage Elements of Azerbaijan (www.intangible.az) was held at the Museum Center.

Report informs that the purpose of creating the State Register is to register Azerbaijan's intangible cultural samples, promote their propaganda, form the necessary information base in order to prevent Armenians from misappropriating them.

Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev said that the presented file is a living body: If we do not enter our intangible cultural samples on the portal on time today, there will be interventions on all sides. Then it will be more difficult to prove something. All the institutions should work continuously to keep this living body alive and new information must be included in the portal. It should be borne in mind that reliable information about the intangible heritage of Azerbaijan can be obtained here."

Along with the Ministry of Culture, the works on the portal involved the Institute of Folklore, Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan Ashygs Union, the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, National Culinary Center, State Film Fund, AZERTAC, Azebaijan National Library named after M.F.Akhundov and other organizations.