Presented a book-catalogue “Karabakh clothing”

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of catalogue “Karabakh clothing” published by “Shusha grant” of Science Development Fund under President of the Azerbaijan Republic was held.

Report informs, Chairman of “Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Republic" Public Union and Head of Executive Power of Shusha district Bayram Safarov, Executive Director of the fund Elchin Babayev, members of parliament and intelligentsia participated at presentation.

Bayram Safarov noted that the book is an evidence that we are natives of Karabakh: “The publication is unparalleled contribution to youth’s study of our history”.

"Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Republic" Public Union provided organizational support to the event held on the 25th anniversary of the state independence.

Karabakh clothes were also demonstrated at the event.

Moreover, web site of Science Development Fund and “e-Grant” - Grant Projects Electronic Management System were also presented at the event.