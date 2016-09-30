Premiere of "Ali and Nino" will take place in Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of "Ali and Nino" will take place on October 5 in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report was informed in center, at the presentation of the picture, taken on the eponymous novel by Gurban Said will participate creative part of the film.

Executive producer of the film is the Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, producer - Chris Tike, director - Asif Kapadia, winner of BAFTA Award, author of the script - Christopher Hampton, winner of the Academy Award.

The film will be released on October 6, in a network of cinemas "CinemaPlus".

The picture is in Azerbaijani and English languages.