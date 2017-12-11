Paris will show documentary "Karabakh, I don't leave you"

Paris. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the documentary Karabakh, I don't leave you will be held in Paris, French capital, dedicated to refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

France bureau of Report News Agency informs, film director Maxim Mardukhayev said.

He noted that the presentation will take place at the cinema Le Balzac in Paris on December 14.

The show will be accompanied by a debate on Azerbaijani refugees with the participation of officials. Filmmaker Maksim Mardukhayev will also take part in the event.