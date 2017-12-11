 Top
    Close photo mode

    Paris will show documentary "Karabakh, I don't leave you"

    Presentation will take place at cinema Le Balzac

    Paris. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the documentary Karabakh, I don't leave you will be held in Paris, French capital, dedicated to refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    France bureau of Report News Agency informs, film director Maxim Mardukhayev said.

    He noted that the presentation will take place at the cinema Le Balzac in Paris on December 14.

    The show will be accompanied by a debate on Azerbaijani refugees with the participation of officials. Filmmaker Maksim Mardukhayev will also take part in the event. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi